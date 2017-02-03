ATF sending 20 additional agents to Chicago

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is seeking to form a new task force in Chicago to be called the “Chicago Crime Guns Strike Force,” CNN reports.
The news site reported the agency is looking to stem the city’s gun violence by transferring approximately 20 agents to Chicago to increase the federal presence.
An official told CNN the increase is not in reaction to President Donald Trump’s comments, including a tweet last week that read “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on ... I will send in the feds.”
An ATF told CNN the agency had not spoken to Trump yet about options to combat the gun violence issue in the city.
CNN reported there have been 4,386 shootings and more than 750 homicides in 2016, a 58 percent increase over 2015.
“You want the federal resources that are set up to deal with that,” CNN reported Emanuel said at a press conference last week. “That is the ATF, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. That is DEA, Drug Enforcement Agency. That is FBI, the Federal Bureau of Investigations.”
The additional agents would bring the Bureau’s presence up in the city from 40 agents to 60 agents, CNN reported.
