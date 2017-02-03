Metro-East News

Police find a GPS in Monroe County man’s backpack and it leads him straight to jail

By Dana Rieck

A Southern Illinois judge sentenced a Monroe County man to more than eight years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and stolen vehicle as a convicted felon.

Todd Sweet, 51, was living in a tent in a wooded area in Monroe County when the owner of the land called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The release stated deputies found a GPS device in the man’s backpack that lead them to his tent where they found a stolen firearm and a stolen truck parked near the tent.

At the time of the deputies’ discovery, Sweet had absconded from his supervised release following his time served for possessing body armor as a violent felon.

Sweet will serve three years of supervised release once he is done serving his prison sentence.

