Police find a GPS in Monroe County man’s backpack and it leads him straight to jail

A Southern Illinois judge sentenced a Monroe County man to more than eight years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and stolen vehicle as a convicted felon.
Todd Sweet, 51, was living in a tent in a wooded area in Monroe County when the owner of the land called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The release stated deputies found a GPS device in the man’s backpack that lead them to his tent where they found a stolen firearm and a stolen truck parked near the tent.
At the time of the deputies’ discovery, Sweet had absconded from his supervised release following his time served for possessing body armor as a violent felon.
Sweet will serve three years of supervised release once he is done serving his prison sentence.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
