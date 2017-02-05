The Bike Surgeon has moved, and a new dojo is opening

The Bike Surgeon has opened its new location in downtown O’Fallon at 201 E. State St.
Owner Jon Greenstreet said the investment to move to the new 5,000-square-foot space from a 4,000-square-foot space in Shiloh’s Green Mount Crossing was six-figures, but wouldn’t be specific.
The extra space now allows for more social areas where people could hang out before and after rides, Greenstreet said.
Greenstreet said his business, which also has a location in Edwardsville, has group rides that sometimes attract more than 100 people. Being located in Shiloh required bicyclists to ride along Frank Scott Parkway, which has seen an increase in traffic.
“We knew traffic was an issue,” Greenstreet said.
The O’Fallon location, which was originally built as an Oldsmobile dealership and garage, and formally a Scott’s Power Equipment location, is closer to bike trails.
“We started a few years ago to look for a location that was more ride-able but very accessible,” Greenstreet said.
Demolition and build out in the new location started in mid-December, Greenstreet said. The store opened Jan. 30.
For more information about the store, go to www.bikesurgeon.com or call 618-622-1693.
Dojo opening
Don Elson, of Troy, are opening Vertical Martial Arts at 1723 W. Main St. in Belleville.
He will be running the studio with sensei Scott Nolda, of Mascoutah.
Elson and Nolda will be teaching Jujutsu and mixed aikido in the studio, Elson said.
A grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 18.
To set up the location, Elson and Nolda had to paint, remove a false wall and add two-inch thick mats, Elson said.
“I’ve been doing martial arts for eight years, I figured it was time to actually teach it,” Elson said.
For more information, go to myvma.org or call 618-593-1128.
Fashion retailer to close location
The Wet Seal in St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights is set to close in the next couple of months, according to store employees.
The store has 10 full and part-time employees. All merchandise, as well fixtures are being sold.
Wet Seal closed hundreds of its locations in 2015, according to Business Insider. The company then filed for bankruptcy protection. The company operates 171 stores in 42 states, according to the company’s website.
Veterinarian joins Collinsville animal hospital
Veterinarian Jamie Kennedy joined the Northgate Small Animal Hospital in Collinsville on Jan. 23.
The Farina-native is a graduate of the University of Illinois, College of Veterinary Medicine.
She has worked with a variety of animals, including bulls and ball pythons.
The animal hospital said Kennedy works with dogs and cats, as well as pocket pets and reptiles.
For more information about the animal hospital, go to www.northgatesmallanimalhospital.com or call 618-205-6044.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
