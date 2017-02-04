Cloudy and windy today, and there’s probably rain heading our way

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. High in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 30s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday...Warmer. Partly cloudy. High in the mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
Monday...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning...Then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 60. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday night...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...Then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. High in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday night and wednesday...Blustery. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s. High in the mid 30s.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 20s.
Thursday...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. High in the mid 30s.
Thursday night and friday...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 20s. High around 50.
