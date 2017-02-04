Boil order lifted for all Illinois American customers

A boil-water order that was issued Thursday has now been lifted for all Illinois American Water customers in the metro-east.
As of Friday afternoon, about 100 customers remained under the boil order, which was issued on Thursday following the break of a major water line in the area of Illinois 161 and Old Caseyville Road. Those customers were located near the break.
On Saturday morning, Illinois American issued an advisory stating the boil order has been lifted for all metro-east customers.
The break was discovered Thursday morning, and resulted in a boil order being issued for about 30,000 customers in homes and businesses in an area that has a population of about 75,000.
The company on Saturday said water quality tests have confirmed the water continues to meet all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations.
