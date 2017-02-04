IDOT plans bridge work on I-55/70

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have lane restrictions on westbound Interstate 55/70, about 3 miles west of Interstate 255, at milepost 6, the agency said.
Weather permitting, the center and right lanes, north of Fairmont City, are scheduled to be closed to traffic at 9 a.m. on Monday.
The lane restrictions are needed to repair the bridge expansion joint, the agency said.
It is anticipated the lanes will be re-opened to traffic at 3 p.m. the same day, IDOT said. The left lane will remain open to traffic during the work.
Traffic delays are anticipated, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, IDOT said.
