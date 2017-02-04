64-year-old man dies in house fire; blaze possibly caused by wood-burning stove

A 64-year-old man died in a house fire early Saturday morning outside Pinckneyville.
The home of Dwight E. Hartman Sr. on Pinckneyville Lake was engulfed when firefighters arrived, according to Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis. He said there is no indication of foul play, and it appears the fire started at a wood-burning stove..
“Nailing down exactly how the fire started, however, could be difficult due to the extensive damage,” Bareis said. “The house burned to the ground. It is believed the cause of the fire may have been related to a wood-burning stove.”
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, accordign to Bareis.
Firefighters were called to the home shortly before 2 a.m.
