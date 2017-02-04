St. Louis Zoo Outreach Program visits Zion Lutheran

Angie Carter, a St. Louis Zoo Outreach Educator, holds Hoot the screech owl during a St. Louis Zoo Educational Outreach program held Saturday morning at Zion Lutheran School in Belleville. The "Zoo Alive" event attracted about 80 youngsters plus family members to two hour-long sessions. Carter also showed a hedgehog and a ball python snake to the pre-school aged children gathered in the gymnasium. Youngsters also got a chance to touch the animals, and then broke into small groups for fun learning activities at stations throughout the gym. These three boys are (from left): Liam Shannon, 4; Vincent Koch, 3; and Finnegan Shannon, 2. Liam and Finnegan are brothers who live in Shiloh and Vincent is from Millstadt.
Kate Smith, 2, of O'Fallon, looks at Hoot the screech owl during the St. Louis Zoo educational outreach program held at Zion Lutheran School on Saturday morning. She was at the event with (not shown) parents T. J. and Sarah Smith, and her brother Benjamin, 1.
Aiden Wade, 5, of O'Fallon, plays with a frog educational game during a St. Louis Zoo Educational Outreach program held Saturday morning at Zion Lutheran School in Belleville. The "Zoo Alive" event attracted about 80 youngsters plus family members to two hour-long sessions. Zoo educators showed three animals to the pre-school aged children gathered in the gymnasium: a screech owl, a hedgehog, and a ball python snake. Youngsters got a chance to touch the animals, and then broke into small groups for fun learning activities at stations throughout the gym.
Angie Carter, a St. Louis Zoo Outreach Educator, holds Dosido the hedgehog during a St. Louis Zoo Educational Outreach program held Saturday morning at Zion Lutheran School in Belleville. The "Zoo Alive" event attracted about 80 youngsters plus family members to two hour-long sessions. Carter also showed a screech owl and a ball python snake to the pre-school aged children gathered in the gymnasium. Youngsters got a chance to touch the animals, and then broke into small groups for fun learning activities at stations throughout the gym.
Gabby Wuller, a Zoo Alive volunteer, turns pages of a storybook that was read to the youngsters attending the educational outreach program. She is a sophomore at Freeburg High School.
