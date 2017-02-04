Belleville man arrested, charged in Freedom Drive shooting

1:48 Edwardsville basketball star talks win over East St. Louis Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:59 Metro-east football fans do the 'Dirty Bird' dance before Super Bowl LI

2:25 East St. Louis Catholic day care closes

2:36 Belleville Citizen of the Year may ask for your help

0:42 Major water line break causes school closings, roadway collapse

0:38 Massive blaze at East St. Louis church

0:50 State Rep. Katie Stuart talks policy plans during 2016 campaign

0:34 Local attorney plans protest in downtown Belleville