A winter wonderland? Not so much this season in the metro-east.

The groundhog claims we’re still in for six weeks of winter. Many are wondering if we’ve had any winter at all.
With two months of meteorological winter down and just one to go, the St. Louis region has barely seen any snow. So far, the only significant weather events were two episodes of ice and freezing rain events — one a surprise in mid-December and another that didn’t pack nearly the punch forecasters had predicted in the middle of January.
It’s been nearly a month since snow was recorded in St. Louis, a whopping two-tenths of an inch on Jan. 6. Overall, there has just been 1.2 inches of snow recorded in St. Louis this winter season. A National Weather Service meteorologist says it’s not quite time to put the snow shovel away though.
“March can have some big snows,” meteorologist Jayson Gosselin said. “The Palm Sunday storm in 2013 had a foot of snow in some places, and that happened on March 24th. It’s possible that we could have a big event or two in the next couple of months.”
For those itching to get out and play in the snow, it’s been a rough winter — one that won’t get any better in the short term, Gosselin said. How bad has it been? St. Louis’ snowfall total is nearly 9 1/2 behind normal snowfall totals through January.
“It’s pretty hard to pinpoint one particular reason (for the lack of snow),” Gosselin said. “In early December, we had plenty of cold air, but it was pretty dry. There was a warming pattern right around Christmas and by and large, it has been quite warm. The warmth that we’ve seen for the last six weeks with below-normal precipitation is not a recipe for snow.”
February is expected to start out much the same with little chance of snow, Gosselin said. Temperatures are expected to be above normal for the next eight to 14 days, Gosselin said.
“If that were to verify, our snow chances are not too good,” he said.
The normal snow total for February is 4.3 inches. That drops to 2.3 inches in March.
“One big event would get those totals up quite a bit,” Gosselin said. “March is one of those months where you get nothing or you get one or two pretty sizable events.”
Not only has the area seen a lack of snow, it has basked in warmer-than-normal temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the average daily temperature in St. Louis for January was 37.9 degrees, which is 6.1 degrees above normal. That followed a December where the daily temperature averaged 34.7 degrees, which was right at the normal for the month.
