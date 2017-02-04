Explosion causes fire at Collinsville home

An explosion in the basement of a Collinsville house in caused a fire Saturday. No one was injured, though a family cat couldn't be located.
klandis@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Workers make progress on water main break

Illinois American Water Co. workers late Thursday morning were digging to reach and fix the break in a 24-inch water main at Illinois 161 near Old Caseyville Road in Swansea. The break caused a water boil order stretching from Columbia to Scott Air Force Base and including Millstadt, Belleville, Shiloh, Swansea as well as parts of O'Fallon and Fairview Heights.

Metro-East News

Public safety officials and social media

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons talks about how his organization uses social media. Increasingly, officials are turning to Facebook, Twitter and other tools to get the word out to the residents they are protecting.

Editor's Choice Videos