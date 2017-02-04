Explosion causes fire at Collinsville home

Keith Schell and Mary Dahm-Schell have completed a major renovation of D.S. Vespers, a restaurant and sports bar in The Edge entertainment complex in Belleville, IL. It now has 14-foot-ceilings, tiered dining sections, multicolored LED lights and 30 TV screens.
The water main break on Thursday closed schools, but it also meant no water at restaurants and other businesses. Customers buying water and coffee drinkers at the Main Street Cafe and Pour@322 in Belleville discussed their challenges with the water main break and boil order.
Illinois American Water Co. workers late Thursday morning were digging to reach and fix the break in a 24-inch water main at Illinois 161 near Old Caseyville Road in Swansea. The break caused a water boil order stretching from Columbia to Scott Air Force Base and including Millstadt, Belleville, Shiloh, Swansea as well as parts of O'Fallon and Fairview Heights.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons talks about how his organization uses social media. Increasingly, officials are turning to Facebook, Twitter and other tools to get the word out to the residents they are protecting.