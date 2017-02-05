Forced to close 6 months ago, metro-east library reopens as learning center

0:55 Central senior talks win over rival Mater Dei Pause

2:25 East St. Louis Catholic day care closes

2:17 Bike Surgeon has a new home in O'Fallon

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:59 Metro-east football fans do the 'Dirty Bird' dance before Super Bowl LI

0:42 Major water line break causes school closings, roadway collapse

3:15 Dog recovers from baseball size tumor

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration