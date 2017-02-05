A sunny forecast for Super Bowl Sunday in the metro-east

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday, a day that should be a nice one to enjoy in the metro-east.
The National Weather Service says the area will bask in sunshine with temperatures getting into the low 50s with a light breeze. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s tonight with a low of 35. That could lead into a wet start to the work week.
On Sunday night, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will square off in Super Bowl 51 in Houston. Weather won’t be a factor as the game will be played inside a dome, NRG Stadium. Did you know that one of the worst Super Bowl weather days happened in 2000 when the St. Louis Rams won their only Super Bowl, a 23-16 triumph over the Tennessee Titans? The game was played indoors in Atlanta’s Georgia Dome, but the area outside was hit by an ice storm.
According to the Southeast Regional Climate Center, the coldest non-dome Super Bowl game was played in 1972 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins 24-3 as the high reached 43 degrees. The wettest Super Bowl was in 2007 when the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17. Nearly an inch of rain fell during the game played at Dolphin Stadium in Miami.
Enough trivia. Here’s what the rest of the week looks like in the metro-east, according to the NWS:
Monday ... A slight chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
