Second man sentenced in dice game shooting

An East St. Louis man was sent to prison Friday for his role in the March 2016 shooting death of a Centreville man, a shooting police said took place over a dice game.
Tommie L. Pirtle, 18, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Robert Haida after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree murder during a hearing in St. Clair County Circuit Court. Pirtle had been charged in connection with the March 9, 2016 death of 25-year-old DeAngelo Oliver. He is the second person to be convicted in the case. In December, Sammie Swift, 22, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
The shooting took place at Oliver’s residence at 4763 Piggot Ave. Police said Oliver and Pirtle were with each other earlier in the day on March 9 and Oliver won money while playing dice with Pirtle. Police said Pirtle was upset after losing money. Pirtle and Swift later were together at a relative of Pirtle’s who lived near Oliver. Police said Swift came up with an idea to rob Oliver.
Swift and Pirtle went to Oliver’s residence and got into an altercation with him inside the residence, police said. Oliver was shot, left out the front door and fell, dying in front of the residence at approximately 8:35 p.m. Illinois State Police investigators said at the time of the shooting that Oliver had been shot multiple times.
Pirtle had been set to go to trial on March 13. He has been held in the St. Clair County Jail on $750,000 bail since his arrest shortly after the shooting.
Oliver left behind four children, three sons and one girl.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
