Are you watching the Super Bowl for the football — or the commercials?

4 p.m.: While fans nationwide began settling down in front of the TV Sunday afternoon in anticipation of Super Bowl LI, others were in it for some of the most entertaining commercials to be seen year-round.
A coveted Super Bowl advertisement slot during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots go for an average of $5 million for 30 seconds, according to the New York Times. This year, advertisers are making sure they get the most bang for their buck by marketing those advertisements well before game day.
An Anheuser-Busch InBev ad for Budweiser already drew plenty of attention in the week before the game, when the company released the commercial online. It depicts the journey founder Adolphus Busch made to get to America in 1857.
The commercial is reminiscent of what might be one of the most politicized Super Bowl commercial seasons in recent memory. With the country divided after the election of President Donald Trump, followed by worldwide protests and a controversial immigration ban, people are looking for red and blue everywhere — including Super Bowl commercials.
Fortune magazine reports that some anti-immigration groups called for boycotting Budweiser because of what they saw as a pro-immigrant agenda in the commercial. But AdWeek reports the commercial was not meant to be political, rather, it tries to tell an American story of overcoming hardship.
