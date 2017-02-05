Firefighters battle blaze near former Cahokia school

Firefighters responded to a blaze in a concession stand near the grounds of the former Fort Bowman Academy Charter School.
Camp Jackson Fire Department crews responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the scene at 2734 Calvin Blvd., with Prairie Du Pont, Cahokia and Alorton fire departments helping. No one was injured except for a firefighter who was being treated on scene, according to St. Clair County EMA director Herb Simmons. It was not immediately clear what he was treated for.
The concession stand, no longer in use, is a cinderblock building and is not located near any other structures. The stand is near a baseball field once used by a local American Legion Post. Firefighters were working on extinguishing hot spots around 5:15 p.m.
Simmons posted a live video from the scene to social media.
The Fort Bowman Academy Charter School closed in 2009.
Comments