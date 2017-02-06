Is this February? 60s, 70s in the forecast for a couple days

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Monday...A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday night...A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday...A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday night...A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday...A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Comments