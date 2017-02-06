Here's some of the best celebrity appearances in Super Bowl LI ads

Here are some of the best celebrity cameos in commercials from Super Bowl LI in Houston. Notable appearances include Christopher Walken, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Melissa McCarthy and more. Super Bowl LI, between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, made history, setting multiple records. It was the first Super Bowl ever to head into overtime, and it was the largest deficit any Super Bowl team has overcome.

Workers make progress on water main break

Illinois American Water Co. workers late Thursday morning were digging to reach and fix the break in a 24-inch water main at Illinois 161 near Old Caseyville Road in Swansea. The break caused a water boil order stretching from Columbia to Scott Air Force Base and including Millstadt, Belleville, Shiloh, Swansea as well as parts of O'Fallon and Fairview Heights.

Public safety officials and social media

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons talks about how his organization uses social media. Increasingly, officials are turning to Facebook, Twitter and other tools to get the word out to the residents they are protecting.

