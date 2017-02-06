Here's some of the best celebrity appearances in Super Bowl LI ads

Here are some of the best celebrity cameos in commercials from Super Bowl LI in Houston. Notable appearances include Christopher Walken, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Melissa McCarthy and more. Super Bowl LI, between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, made history, setting multiple records. It was the first Super Bowl ever to head into overtime, and it was the largest deficit any Super Bowl team has overcome.