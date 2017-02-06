East St. Louis man charged with two gun offenses

An East St. Louis man has been charged on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce announced Monday.
Timothy J. Felty, 50, was charged on Jan. 18 for knowingly possessing two guns in December. If convicted, Felty faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years for each count, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years supervised release.
The charges follow an investigation by the Metro East Public Corruption Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney James G. Piper, Jr. is prosecuting the case.
