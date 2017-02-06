Buy a lottery ticket in Collinsville? Check those numbers, you could be a millionaire.

A liquor store in Collinsville recently sold an Illinois Lottery ticket worth more than $1 million.
According to an Illinois Lottery press release, Midtowne Liquor, 412 W. Clay, sold a quick pick ticket for the “Lucky Day Lotto” drawing held on Sunday evening. That winning ticket is worth $1.15 million. The winning numbers were 3, 11, 14, 16 and 33. Midtowne Liquor will receive a bonus of $11,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.
“Lucky Day Lotto” costs $1 to play. Game tickets are only sold in Illinois and there are two drawings a day — at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. The Illinois Lottery claims that the game has the best odds of any of its jackpot games.
Lottery officials urge the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize at a prize center. The closest prize center in the metro-east is in Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.
