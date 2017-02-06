Former water district manager pleads not guilty to fraud charges

A former Pontoon Beach Public Water official pleaded not guilty to a federal wire fraud charge in East St. Louis Monday morning.
Brian Buske, who was a supervisor at the Pontoon Beach Public Water District, was formally charged on Jan. 20 in the Southern District of Illinois. An arraignment was scheduled Monday at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.
The charge came about seven months after the FBI launched an investigation into Buske’s alleged misconduct during his time as an employee at the water district.
Buske served as the water district manager for a little more than two years in Pontoon Beach. Court documents said he worked there from 2007 until June 2016 when the board voted unanimously to end his employment for “misappropriation of funds.”
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
