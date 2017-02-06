Belleville man arrested after vehicle, foot chases

After two separate chases Saturday afternoon, Fairview Heights police said they arrested a Belleville man wanted for felony theft.
Dabardis L. Austin Jr., 23, was arrested Saturday in Belleville after he led police on separate vehicle and foot pursuits, according to a Fairview Heights Police Department news release.
Around 2 p.m., an officer recognized Austin for being wanted for committing thefts from Target in October 2016, according to police. Austin also was wanted by Alton police for felony theft. Officers approached Austin at the parking lot of BP gas station, 10040 Lincoln Trail, but he fled, leaving at a high rate of speed on Old Lincoln Trail.
Police said Austin got behind a slow-moving vehicle and he turned on to to Ridge Heights Road, a dead-end street. When Austin got on to Ridge Heights, he pulled into a driveway. Officers pulled behind him, but Austin drove through the front yard of the residence and fled, police said. Austin allegedly ran a stop sign and passed cars in a no-passing zone on Old Lincoln Trail.
Officers had information that Austin was living on 45th Street in Belleville and met with an officer from the Belleville Police Department to check his residence. Police said Austin was not at the residence, but they found his vehicle abandoned at an apartment complex within walking distance of the house. A Fairview Heights officer then saw Austin walking in an alley.
Police said this led to a short foot pursuit after Austin tried to run. He surrendered and was taken into custody. There were no injuries.
Austin has been charged with several misdemeanors, including fleeing and attempt to elude police, in addition to the felony warrants for his arrest. He was taken to the St. Clair County Jail.
