Repairs underway after car crashes into veterans’ memorial

Authorities said repairs were underway Monday after a driver accidentally crashed into a veterans’ memorial late Friday night outside the Perry County Courthouse.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the driver, who was a juvenile, was possibly suffering from a medical condition and passed out behind the wheel when the crash happened a few minutes after 11:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the accident caused “significant damage” to three monuments, a bench, two flag poles and some planters.
The driver was taken to Pinckneyville Community Hospital and has since been released. No other injuries were reported.
Sheriff Steve Bareis, who said he serves in the Illinois Army National Guard, was working on the repairing the damages at the veterans’ memorial with the Pinckneyville American Legion and VFW.
“I will do everything in my power to see the complete restoration and re-dedication of the Veterans’ Memorial at the Perry County Courthouse,” Bareis said.
