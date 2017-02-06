Man dies after falling from balcony at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

A man either fell or jumped to his death from a balcony in one of the Barnes-Jewish Hospital medical buildings Monday morning, according to St. Louis news outlets.
A hospital spokeswoman said the man was a visitor to the Center for Advanced Medicine on Forest Park Avenue, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The man fell around 11 a.m. from an upper-level balcony of the building’s atrium into an open area near a coffee shop, according to KTVI.
Barnes-Jewish medical personnel responded to treat the victim, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police continued an investigation Monday and said the man might have jumped intentionally.
