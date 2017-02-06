There could be a new millionaire walking around Collinsville

When met with the news Monday that someone who frequents Midtown Liquor had become an overnight millionaire, store regular Ron Trigg didn’t miss a beat.
“Somebody got my money,” the Collinsville resident said with a laugh.
Store owner Bigya Khadka learned Monday morning from Illinois Lottery officials that the store had sold a winning ticket for Sunday night’s “Lucky Day Lotto” drawing. Someone paid just $1, matched all five numbers and wound up winning $1.15 million. The winner had yet to come forward as of Monday afternoon, leaving Khadka and others to wonder if there was a new millionaire walking among them in the Madison County town of nearly 26,000 known for its unique catsup water tower.
“We hope it is one of our regular customers, but we don’t know,” Khadka said. “We are very excited. We love our customers. We hope to sell more winning numbers. I definitely want to know the winner and congratulate them.”
Located a block north of the downtown shopping area in Collinsville, Midtown Liquor, 412 W. Clay St., has been a neighborhood meeting spot since the early 1960s. It features all of the typical convenience store staples with soda, snacks and alcohol. There is a convenient drive-up window, which most people use to access the store. With the store located somewhat off the beaten path, the likelihood a local resident won the prize is good.
I’m going to hit it big one of these days.
Ron Trigg, Collinsville
Trigg was one of the few walk-ins during a 45-minute stretch on Monday. He was happy about a $200 win in a Pick 4 game. At least he was happy until he heard that someone else is more than a million bucks richer thanks to their stop at the store.
“I’m going to hit it big one of these days,” Trigg said.
Khadka has owned the store for just more than a year, saying this is her second winter with the store. She is originally from Nepal. She said there is a lottery in her home country, but it is not nearly as big as it is in the United States.
She said this ticket was easily the biggest prize the store has seen since they’ve owned it. Inside the front door and all around the front counter are remnants of winning scratch-off tickets with prizes ranging from $100 to $10,000. The store will get a 1 percent cut for selling the winning ticket, a cool $11,500.
Rajeev Singh, a store manager, says there is a loyal customer base that comes to the store to buy lottery tickets. He, too, believes a local person is the winner of the prize.
Khadka hopes the news of the store’s sale will spark more business.
“Hopefully, now they will come in,” she said.
“Lucky Day Lotto” tickets are only sold in Illinois and there are two drawings a day — at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. The Illinois Lottery claims that the game has the best odds of any of its jackpot games. The winning numbers in Sunday’s evening drawing were 3, 11, 14, 16 and 33.
Lottery officials urge the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize at a prize center. The closest prize center in the metro-east is in Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.
Trigg knows what he’s going to do when he finally strikes it rich.
“Whatever I want,” he said, laughing.
Maybe there’s someone walking around Collinsville now who have to figure out what to do with that money.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
