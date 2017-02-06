One state senator wants to get rid of the state bird — and other symbols, too

An Illinois state legislator is proposing a bill that would eliminate state symbols including the state bird, flower and animal.
WIFR Channel 23 reports that Republican Sen. Tom Rooney of Rolling Meadows proposed the bill, arguing that the number of state symbols recognized decreases the value of more important ones.
If passed, the bill would keep only the state flag, seal, motto and song.
Republican Sen. Sam McCann of Plainview, who sponsored successful legislation in 2015 designating sweet corn as the official state vegetable, opposes the bill.
