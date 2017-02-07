Chance of rain Tuesday morning, forecast says

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 68. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night...Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday...A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday...Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday...A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday...A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday...Sunny, with a high near 49.
