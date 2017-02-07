Human remains found in burn pile; investigation launched

Firefighters and police responding to a brush fire on Monday ended up finding human remains in a burn pile in rural St. Charles County in Missouri.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported firefighters from the Orchard Farm Fire Protection District were called to a brush fire after 4 p.m. in a field off Highway 94 North between Blase Station Road and Highway H. The newspaper reported that a passerby saw the fire in a field. By 4:30 p.m., the remains had been discovered in a burn pile.
St. Charles County Police told KMOV that the finding was being investigated as a suspicious death.
The remains and a cause of death had not been identified by Monday night. Police were working with the medical examiner’s office.
Anyone with information about the death can call the St. Charles County Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at 636-949-3002.
#SCCPDNews: Human remains were located near a burn pile fire in a field off of North Highway 94, near Blase Station...Posted by St. Charles County Police Department on Tuesday, February 7, 2017
