Vienna Boys Choir to perform Friday at Cathedral Basilica

Saint Louis Cathedral Concerts, a nonprofit that brings artists from around the world to St. Louis, will welcome the Vienna Boys Choir, a choral group with more than 500 years of long-lasting tradition, for a one-night performance in the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis on Friday.
“We are thrilled to have a performance from such young and angelic voices in the beautiful Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis,” said Scott Kennebeck, executive director for Saint Louis Cathedral Concerts. “The fan-favorite group is returning for the second season in a row and we are eagerly awaiting their arrival as they delighted our audience last season. Section 1 tickets are almost gone, so get your tickets today either on our website or by giving us a call for more personal service.”
The world-renowned choral group of young boys will be performing a two-part program. The program includes pieces from famous composers including Vivaldi, Mozart and Schubert.
Cathedral Concerts is expecting more than 1,000 attendees for the event. Tickets for the concert start at $24, and are available through CathedralConcerts.org or by calling 314-533-7662. Student tickets are available for $10. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The remaining performances in the 24th season include: St. Louis Collegiate Choirs (Feb. 24), The Tallis Scholars (March 26) and the Organ & Brass Spectacular (April 21). To find out more information about the Cathedral Concerts series and the 2016-2017 performances, go to CathedralConcerts.org.
Comments