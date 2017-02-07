Student’s Instagram post results in multiple guns seized by police

A student’s Instagram post showing what appeared to be guns led police to conduct a search at a Waterloo home, where they say they seized multiple firearms as well as suspected cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
Waterloo Police said in a news release that they were made aware of the Instagram photo after being contacted by the superintendent of Waterloo Community Unit School District 5. Superintendent Brian Charron had told police that he received forwarded images from parents showing what looked to be multiple guns posted to the photo-sharing app by a Waterloo student.
The student’s identity was not released, and police did not share the photo posted by the student.
Capt. Jeff Prosise said the police department obtained a search warrant on Saturday and executed the search in the 200 block of Osterhage Drive that afternoon. That’s where police say they found eight firearms, suspected cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Police believe a convicted felon in the home had access to the guns. A news release said felony charges may be filed as a result.
Prosise also said at least one of the guns in the Instagram post turned out to be an airsoft gun.
A photo taken by police after the search showed guns taken from the home.
Police were working with the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office in the investigation.
