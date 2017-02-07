BackStoppers accepts record donation from charity boxing event

The 30th annual Budweiser Guns ’N Hoses brought in a record crowd in November, which in turn led to a record donation for BackStoppers.
On Tuesday, officials with the Guns ’N Hoses Boxing Association announced a record donation of $653,000 to BackStoppers, a non-profit organization that assists families of first responders who die in the line of duty. The money was generated from a boxing event held Nov. 23 at the Scottrade Center. A check-presentation ceremony was held Tuesday at Scottrade Center with St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.
“There is no better way to celebrate our 30th anniversary,” David Stokes, president of the Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association, said in a news release. “Today’s donation brings the total amount Guns ‘N Hoses has raised for The BackStoppers to $6.1 million. We reached this milestone because of the continued support of so many loyal and generous individuals and corporations in St. Louis. Thank you for your continued support of our event and The BackStoppers.”
Six emergency responders who died in the line of duty were honored during the November boxing event. The 16-bout card featured male and female fighters as well as three mixed martial arts fights. A record crowd of 18,038 people saw the blue team beat the red team, 11-5.
“Without the support of Guns ’N Hoses, we would not be able to carry out our mission,” Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of BackStoppers, said in a news release. “This donation allows us to provide the support our families need and a safety net for those who lose a family member in the line of duty. Thank you to the thousands of supporters who donated and participated in this year’s event, which benefits the 81 families and 66 children our organization supports.”
