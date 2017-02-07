Gov. Rauner in roundtable session with Belleville West students

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (left) listens during a roundtable session with Belleville West High School seniors and juniors on Tuesday morning. The governor discussed the Advanced Placement Program - which all the students are participating in - plus other education topics. The students are (L to R): Jill Ann Buettner, a junior; James Beverly, a senior; and Mykaela Fennoy, a senior. Here James Beverly is talking about the many advanced placement classes he either has taken previously or is currently taking.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks during a roundtable session with Belleville West High School seniors and juniors on Tuesday morning. The governor discussed the Advanced Placement Program - which all the students are participating in - and other education topics.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner smiles as he listens to students talk about college plans during a roundtable session at Belleville West High School Tuesday morning. The governor discussed the Advanced Placement Program - which all the students who were members of the discussion group are participating in - and other education topics.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks during a roundtable session with Belleville West High School seniors and juniors on Tuesday morning. The governor discussed the Advanced Placement Program - which all the students are participating in - and other education topics.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (left of center) speaks during a roundtable session with Belleville West High School seniors and juniors on Tuesday morning. The governor discussed the Advanced Placement Program - which all these students are participating in - and other education topics. The students are, from left: Avery Reed, Peter Romero, Abria McGee, Rauner, Jill Ann Buettner, James Beverly, Mykaela Fennoy, Eli Tiemann, Jacob McCloskey, Jillian Rosenkranz, Blake Grosse, and Georgi Warren.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner gestures as he speaks during a roundtable session with Belleville West High School seniors and juniors on Tuesday morning. The governor discussed the Advanced Placement Program - which all the students are participating in - and other education topics.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner smiles as he listens to a student talk about college plans during a roundtable session at Belleville West High School Tuesday morning. The governor discussed the Advanced Placement Program - which all the students who were members of the discussion group are participating in - and other education topics.
Illinois Secretary of Education Beth Purvis speaks during the roundtable at Belleville West H.S.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner walks into Belleville West H.S. with Illinois Education Secretary Beth Purvis for a roundtable session with Belleville West High School seniors and juniors on Tuesday morning. The governor discussed the Advanced Placement Program - which all the students are participating in - and other education topics.
Illiinois Gov. Bruce Rauner was met in the school lobby by students who were going to be sitting in on a roundtable discussion with him and Education Secretary Beth Purvis. The students are either juniors or seniors, and all are taking advanced placement classes.
