Belleville man hits jackpot in lottery instant game

A Belleville resident recently won a $100,000 prize playing an Illinois Lottery instant game.
Tim Zolman won while playing “World Class Millions,” a game where players can win up to $15 million. The game, which costs $30 per ticket, has three $15 million prizes, seven $1 million winners and 20 $100,000 prizes.
Zolman picked up his winning ticket at Schnucks, 110 Carlyle Plaza Drive, in Belleville.
“I buy one or two tickets every week just to try my luck,” Zolman said in a news release.
Zolman discovered his win while sitting in the store parking lot after he bought the ticket. He plans to pay bills and put the remainder of this winnings in the bank.
Lottery officials said there is still one $15 million prize, two $1 million prizes and seven $100,00 prizes that have yet to be claimed.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
