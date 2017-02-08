Forecast says there’s a chance of snow Wednesday

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday...A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night...Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
Friday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday...A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Sunday night...A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday...Sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
