February 8, 2017 6:14 AM

Forecast says there’s a chance of snow Wednesday

News-Democrat

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday...A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday night...Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Friday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday...A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Sunday night...A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday...Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

