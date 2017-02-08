What are the chances of another major water line break?

0:34 Crews extinguish fire in East St. Louis Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:26 Police investigating suspicious package at Edwardsville Post Office

2:14 Students' artwork is inspiration for St. Louis organization's redesigned logo

2:39 Suspicious package at Edwardsville post office

0:56 Midtown Liquor owner talks about store selling $1.15M lottery ticket

2:02 Gov. Rauner talks to students about importance of advanced classes

1:45 West sophomore talks 24-point performance in win over Mater Dei

1:03 You can watch live streams of McKendree games thanks to intern