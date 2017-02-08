Metro-East News

February 8, 2017 10:45 AM

Lane restrictions the rest of the week for Clark Bridge in Alton

By Don O’Brien

ALTON

Travelers who use the Clark Bridge in Alton may need to factor more time in for their commute Thursday and Friday. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the southbound left lane of U.S. 67 on the bridge will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The lane restriction is needed to install new cameras on the bridge. IDOT officials said there is a possibility the northbound lane could be restricted until 3 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Traffic control devices will be used to assist motorists, who are asked to use caution while traveling through the area.

