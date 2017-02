Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

Police investigate the scene of a Fairview Heights, IL apartment complex shooting that took place around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. A 21-year-old driver was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. Police listed the man in "grave condition" and he was taken to a St. Louis hospital. More than one person was seen fleeing the scene on foot, but no suspects have been located.