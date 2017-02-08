Man shot in head at Fairview Heights apartments

O'Fallon Detective Brian Gimpel walks parallel to a trail of blood between apartment buildings at the Longacre Pond Apartments in Fairview Heights. He was assisting Fairview Heights police in the investigation of the shooting of a man in the apartment complex parking lot Tuesday evening.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
O'Fallon Detective Brian Gimpel (left) and Fairview Heights Detective Todd Huskey walk around one of the buildings at the Longacre Ponds Apartments in Fairview Heights. They are investigating the shooting of a man there Tuesday evening.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Fairview Heights Detective Drew Rutter speaks to the driver of a car in the parking lot of the Longacre Ponds Apartments where a man was shot in the head Tuesday evening.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Fairview Heights Detective Todd Huskey takes photographs of the scene where a man was shot in the head in the parking lot of the Longacre Ponds Apartments Tuesday evening.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
O'Fallon Detective Brian Gimpel walks through the parking lot of the Longacre Pond Apartments in Fairview Heights. He was assisting Fairview Heights police in the investigation of the shooting of a man in the apartment parking lot Tuesday evening.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Fairview Heights Detective Todd Huskey (left) and O'Fallon Detective Brian Gimpel speak to an apartment occupant at the Longacre Ponds Apartments where a man was shot in the head Tuesday evening. Police were going door-to-door in the apartment complex looking for potential witnesses.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Fairview Heights Detectives Todd Huskey (left) and Drew Rutter (center), and O'Fallon Detective Brian Gimpel, confer on the parking lot of the Longacre Ponds Apartments in Fairview Heights where a man was shot in the head Tuesday evening.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com