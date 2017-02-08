Snow flurries fall across the metro-east

Light snow fell across the metro-east Wednesday afternoon. Additional snow is not currently in the forecast.
znizami@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Students' artwork is inspiration for St. Louis organization's redesigned logo

Three fifth-graders from Westhaven Elementary School in Belleville District 118 in Belleville, IL in southern Illinois are the winners of a St. Louis-based organization's logo redesign contest. They submitted drawings that inspired the new logo for CharacterPlus, which helps with character development in schools, including District 118's schools. Julie Knost, CharacterPlus school consultant, visited Westhaven on Feb. 7 to surprise the girls with the news. Westhaven Administrative Intern Megan Vitale was there to congratulate the girls.

Metro-East News

First Baptist Church in O'Fallon turns 150

Since its inception in 1867, First Baptist Church has grown from a small handful of people to a several thousand strong congregation. This year marks the church's sesquicentennial, and 15-year anniversary for the First Baptist Academy adjoining the church at 1111 E. U.S. Highway 50 in O'Fallon.

Editor's Choice Videos