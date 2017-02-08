Snow flurries fall across the metro-east

Three fifth-graders from Westhaven Elementary School in Belleville District 118 in Belleville, IL in southern Illinois are the winners of a St. Louis-based organization's logo redesign contest. They submitted drawings that inspired the new logo for CharacterPlus, which helps with character development in schools, including District 118's schools. Julie Knost, CharacterPlus school consultant, visited Westhaven on Feb. 7 to surprise the girls with the news. Westhaven Administrative Intern Megan Vitale was there to congratulate the girls.