New co-anchor joins KMOV morning show

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting Pause

1:37 Snow flurries fall across the metro-east

1:36 Crews work to repair major water line break

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:02 Gov. Rauner talks to students about importance of advanced classes

0:34 Crews extinguish fire in East St. Louis

1:03 You can watch live streams of McKendree games thanks to intern

1:19 When Illinois has budget, have projects ready