New co-anchor joins KMOV morning show

KMOV will have a new face as part of its morning show. Cory Stark has been named co-anchor of News 4 This Morning, which airs weekdays from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Stark, a St. Louis native, has been with the CBS affiliate since November 2013. He first worked as a night-side reporter before being promoted to weekend anchor.
“Cory brings a hometown credibility to the role, excelling on both the anchor desk and in the field as a reporter,” Mike Murphy, vice president and general manager of KMOV, said in a news release. “Morning news viewers in St. Louis want someone who knows our community and cares deeply about it. As a father with a newborn son, Cory is invested for the long term in St. Louis and its surrounding communities.”
Stark grew up in Chesterfield and attended Marquette High School. He graduated from Butler University. After starting his career at WFIE in Evansville, Ind., Stark spent three years working at WXIX in Cincinnati as a reporter and fill-in anchor. He and his wife, Sarah, and their son live in the St. Louis area.
“To work in my hometown at a great news-gathering organization like KMOV, is a life-long dream,” Stark said in a news release. “Others will come and go in this market. This is the place I hope to be for many years to come, always watching out for our viewers and online users and striving to make our community a better place live.”
