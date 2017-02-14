Coroner, state police trooper talk about importance of diversity at Wolf Branch

The Belleville East Band and Orchestra Parents organization will have a fundraiser Feb. 25 in Belleville IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. The event is called Jazz at the B’Eastro, and all proceeds will support the Belleville East Lancer Band Program.
Senior living communities around Belleville received 100 roses as a Valentine's Day surprise from first time mom and BND reporter Cara Anthony. She visited St. Paul's Senior Community, Westfield Manor, and The Atrium of Belleville.
This video, taken from the location Abraham Zapruder used on Nov. 22, 1963, shows traffic moving along Elm Street in Dealey Plaza -- the same roadway President Kennedy's limousine followed that fateful Friday.
This week’s BND Student of the Week is Hannah Daab, of New Athens High School in New Athens IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. She tutors her peers and serves as a mentor in the elementary school.
Camp Jackson Fire Department crews responded to a smoking motor in the basement of Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, IL near East St. Louis, IL around 5 p.m. Monday in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
U.S. Representative Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, presented a military Bronze Star Medal to Colonel (Ret.) Michael L. Mann, of O'Fallon, for his service during the Vietnam War from 1969-1970, on Thursday, Feb. 9 at O'Fallon City Hall.
This video, taken from the location Abraham Zapruder used on Nov. 22, 1963, shows traffic moving along Elm Street in Dealey Plaza -- the same roadway President Kennedy's limousine followed that fateful Friday.
Mother-daughter team Marsha Jenkins and Rebecca Frausto own 1020 Artworks Studio in Belleville, IL near St. Louis, MO. They're both elementary art teachers at public schools in the area. 1020 Artworks Studio offers art parties and lessons for all ages.
Area firefighters from at least 10 Illinois departments helped battle brush fires on what proved to be a particularly blustery Sunday afternoon. East St. Louis, Sauget, Cahokia, Camp Jackson, Washington Park, Prairie DuPont, Millstadt and Columbia fire departments either manned station houses or responded to brush fires in East St. Louis, IL.