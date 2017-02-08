Tammy Duckworth releases statement on Sessions confirmation for attorney general

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, released the following statement on the Senate’s confirmation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions:
“America needs a forceful advocate for fairness in its next Attorney General — someone who will fight for justice for all people — not a rubber stamp for the President. Unfortunately, Senator Sessions’ record and refusal to recuse himself from voting on other Trump nominees proves he will not be that person.
“Senator Sessions voted against extending hate crime protections to Americans who are targeted because of their gender, disability or sexual orientation. He argued for religious discrimination against Muslims. He wanted to pass a constitutional amendment outlawing same-sex marriage and criticized legal protections for people with disabilities as ‘irritating’ and ‘unnecessary.’
“I am disappointed that Senator Sessions will now be in a position to erode the civil rights countless Americans bled to protect. I worry about what his Department of Justice will mean for our neighbors with disabilities, Americans of all sexual orientations, people of color and others who have historically been denied equal protection under our nation’s laws when public officials entrusted to enforce those protections turned a blind eye.”
