Volunteer fire captain talks about Dupo house fire

Dupo Volunteer Fire Department Captain Monte Miller talks about a house fire Wednesday at 201 Stone Street in Dupo.
Metro-East News

Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

Police investigate the scene of a Fairview Heights, IL apartment complex shooting that took place around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. A 21-year-old driver was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. Police listed the man in "grave condition" and he was taken to a St. Louis hospital. More than one person was seen fleeing the scene on foot, but no suspects have been located.

Metro-East News

Students' artwork is inspiration for St. Louis organization's redesigned logo

Three fifth-graders from Westhaven Elementary School in Belleville District 118 in Belleville, IL in southern Illinois are the winners of a St. Louis-based organization's logo redesign contest. They submitted drawings that inspired the new logo for CharacterPlus, which helps with character development in schools, including District 118's schools. Julie Knost, CharacterPlus school consultant, visited Westhaven on Feb. 7 to surprise the girls with the news. Westhaven Administrative Intern Megan Vitale was there to congratulate the girls.

Metro-East News

First Baptist Church in O'Fallon turns 150

Since its inception in 1867, First Baptist Church has grown from a small handful of people to a several thousand strong congregation. This year marks the church's sesquicentennial, and 15-year anniversary for the First Baptist Academy adjoining the church at 1111 E. U.S. Highway 50 in O'Fallon.

