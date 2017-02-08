Crews extinguish fire at deceased man’s Dupo home

Fire crews battled a fire at 201 Stone Street in Dupo on Wednesday night — almost a year ago to the day since the house’s owner, Randy Williams, died of a heart complication.
The fire was called in by area residents who noticed smoke in the area around 8 p.m., according to Monte Miller, Dupo Volunteer Fire Department’s captain and president.
“Upon the chief’s arrival, he found heavy fire on three sides of the building,” he said. “He immediately called for a first alarm, which is additional man power.”
Williams’ wife, Joyce Williams, lives across town. She was at the scene of the fire before she had to leave for work but said the house was in the process of being sold in probate.
Later, Williams’ younger sister Doris Satterfield watched as crews worked to contain and extinguish the flames
“(Joyce and Randy) didn’t live together, but they were the happiest couple on earth,” Satterfield said. “They were married on the Fourth of July, so every anniversary he said the fireworks were for them.”
Satterfield added they had gradually been going through Randy Williams’ belongings over the last year, and she had taken extra measures to make sure the house was secure and locked.
Miller said 30 to 40 crews from Dupo Volunteer Fire Department, Prairie DuPont Fire Department, Columbia Fire Department and Cahokia Fire Department were on scene battling the blaze.
“It took us probably about 30 minutes in all to get the fire under control,” Miller said.
No one was in the house when it caught fire, and no one was hurt during the incident, according to Miller. He added that a fire investigator was looking into the cause of the flames.
