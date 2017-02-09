You’ll need a winter coat today, a spring jacket by the weekend

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Thursday...Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Friday...Sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 7 to 14 mph.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind around 8 mph.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday...A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday...Sunny, with a high near 48.
