February 9, 2017 6:44 AM

You’ll need a winter coat today, a spring jacket by the weekend

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Thursday...Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Thursday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Friday...Sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 7 to 14 mph.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind around 8 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday...A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Sunday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday...Sunny, with a high near 48.

