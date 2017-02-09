More than $1,200 raised for metro-east family after house fire

Online fundraising efforts are underway after a Collinsville family lost their belongings in a fire Saturday.
A GoFundMe page was created on Sunday. Since then, more than $1,200 has been donated to help the family.
One of the residents, Sarah Green, said she and her boyfriend had been renting the home in the 500 block of Forest Drive. Green recently told KSDK the fire started Saturday night as a result of an accident in the garage. She said her boyfriend and his friend were working on a vehicle when some gas got on the floor and spread to a light that caught fire.
No injuries were reported, but Green wrote on the GoFundMe page that her family “lost everything” in the fire, including clothes and furniture. KSDK reported that the family did not have rental insurance at the time of the fire.
“We need everything and anything that would help get us back on our feet,” Green wrote.
