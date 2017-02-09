It’s National Pizza Day. We’ve rounded up some deals.

Did you know that today, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day?
Here are some pizza deals we’ve rounded up:
Pizza World has a large pizza with up to five toppings for $10.75, and a large pizza with three toppings for $8.95. It’s an online-only deal.
Papa Vito’s has a large deluxe pizza for $11.99.
Gia’s Pizza offers half-off toasted ravioli with the purchase of any pizza.
Peel Wood Fired Pizza specials include a steak and gorgonzola pizze for $13.99.
Pizza Hut is teaming with Amazon Alexa to give pizza-lovers 30 percent off voice orders of select menu items for both pickup and delivery. The offer is good through Feb. 16. All you need to do is say “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza,” or “Alexa, open Pizza Hut.” The discount will be automatically applied and shown on your receipt.
Papa John’s Pizza is offering a 40 percent discount off any regular-priced pizza. Through March 5, use offer code 40PIZZA. The deal can be used more than once per order.
Domino’s customers who order online can get a large, three-topping pizza for $7.99. You can also get any two medium two-topping pizzas, stuffed cheese bread, eight-piece chicken wings or a dish of pasta for $5.99 each.
Imo’s is offering a medium two-topping pizza for $8.95, for online orders only. They’re also offering a free order of provel bites or toasted ravioli with purchase of an extra-large pizza.
Best Pizza Buffet offers an adult buffet for $6.49. It’s $3.99 for children.
Little Caesars has a new “5 items for $5” menu.
Pilot Flying J offers a free slice of pizza with a coupon from the chain’s Facebook page. The coupon can be printed or displayed on a mobile device, and is good from today through Feb. 12.
Casey's General Store: Free 2-liter with the purchase of any large pizza. The deal is good throughout February.
