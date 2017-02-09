American Airlines flight diverted to Lambert for safety check

An American Airlines flight was diverted Thursday morning to Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.
According to Fox 2, the plane was diverted for a security check. Flight 534 left Columbus, Ohio at 6:09 a.m. and arrived in St. Louis at 8:14 a.m. The stop in St. Louis was not a scheduled stop.
Fox 2 aerial footage showed luggage from the plane being spread out on the tarmac. A dog was being led around the luggage. After the luggage was sniffed, it was placed on luggage carts.
The trip originally was scheduled to be a non-stop flight to Phoenix. No reason has been given for the security check.
Passengers were taken off the plane around 9:05 a.m. It was not immediately known how many passengers were on the plane. Police K-9 units boarded the plane after it was cleared of passengers.
Other air traffic was not affected by the situation.
We are assisting in a security check of an American Airlines aircraft. Airport is fully operational.— Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) February 9, 2017
