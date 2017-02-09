East Alton attorney named circuit judge in Madison County

An East Alton attorney with more than 30 years in private practice will be the next circuit judge in the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which covers Madison and Bond counties.
David Dugan has been appointed to replace Circuit Judge John Barberis, who vacated his seat when he was elected to the 5th District Appellate Court in November.
Dugan has worked in private practiced focused on civil litigation since 1986, as well as serving as a part-time assistant state’s attorney. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Eastern Illinois University and a juris doctor from Valparaiso University School of Law.
Dugan was appointed by Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier after a review by a six-person screening committee, including local attorneys.
“The caliber of the applicants for this position was very high, and I am confident that the people of Madison County will be well-served by the appointment of Mr. Dugan as their newest resident circuit judge,” Karmeier said.
Dugan said he was “truly honored and humbled” by his appointment. “I am grateful as well to Chief Justice Karmeier for not only his nomination, but also for entrusting me with the responsibilities of service to the people of Madison County,” he said.
In addition to his work as an attorney, Dugan is a board member at Options Now and counsel for Riverbend Family Ministries and Community Hope Center. He has been married to Susan Dugan for 30 years, and their daughter, Capt. Sarah Martin, serves in the U.S. Air Force.
Dugan’s term begins March 3 and runs through the November 2018 election.
