February 9, 2017 11:47 AM

Two teens arrested in connection with Fairview Heights shooting

By Kaitlyn Schwers

Fairview Heights Police have arrested two 14-year-olds in connection with a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

The shooting was reported Tuesday night at Longacre Ponds Apartments in Fairview Heights.

Police said in a news release that they believe the teens were participating in a drug transaction and that they tried to rob a 21-year-old man from Belleville. The 21-year-old was shot in the head. He remained in stable but critical condition on Thursday, police said.

